Marcos students win 1st, 2nd in bus-wrap contest

By Wrangler News Staff

Two Marcos de Niza High School students took top honors in the 19th annual Valley Metro Design A Transit Wrap Art competition.

CeLyn Evens, a senior, placed first and received a $500 cash prize. Her design will also be featured on a Valley Metro bus and light rail train car for a year. Maggie Schira took second place, with a $250 cash prize.

“The arts are near and dear to my heart,” said Tempe City Councilman Joel Navarro, a former Marcos Padre himself. “I can’t be more impressed with what we’re doing here.”

According to Valley Metro, 70 million people ride public transportation in the greater Phoenix area in one year. Of those, 30 percent are students.

“I’m so happy about this artwork,” said Valley Metro Transit System CEO Scott Smith.

“Thousands of people—that’s millions in a year— will get to see your artwork.”

The bus with CeLyn’s design will travel around the East Valley and in parts of Phoenix beginning this month. She says she plans to continue her education in graphic design.

This is the second grand prize winner of the contest in the past 3 years from the Marcos de Niza Art Department, led by Reagan Guzman.