Say ‘Hey batter, batter’ to the Spring season

The crack of a bat, the anticipation in the dugout, the smack of a ball as it collides with a catcher’s mitt and the sound of cheering from the stands — all helped bring smiles to the faces of these Tempe South Little League baseball stars on opening day at Tempe Sports Complex. Players, coaches, parents and families descended en masse for a day at the diamond. Scroll down for more! — Wrangler News photos by Billy Hardiman

Wrangler News throwback: Over the years, Wrangler has covered America’s pastime from Little League tournaments in Tempe to fun-filled games across the community. Here are some of our favorite baseball-themed stories that are sure to prepare you for summertime!

Little League Opening Day found sluggers from Tempe South teams taking to the field for plenty of batting, out-fielding, pitching and fun. — Wrangler News photos by Billy Hardiman