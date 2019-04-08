AZ Mills hosts basketball fundraiser for Tempe Police Foundation, community welcome

Arizona Mills Hosts First-Ever Community Basketball Tournament to Benefit the Tempe Police Foundation

Arizona Mills is hosting its first-ever 3-on-3 community basketball tournament to benefit the Tempe Police Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports specialty units, programs and initiatives on behalf of the Police Department.

The tournament will feature 16 teams and is open to players 13-15 years old. Interested teams can register here on a first come, first served basis. All proceeds will benefit the Tempe Police Foundation, and participants will receive a free t-shirt and swag bag including a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, portable cell phone charger, lip balm and more, courtesy of Arizona Mills. The first and second place teams will also receive trophies and retailer gift cards.

Spectators can enjoy the basketball games for free, and the first 200 families to arrive at Arizona Mills will receive a complimentary gift. Whether you’re attending as a spectator or player, head to the state’s largest indoor value-retail and entertainment destination for a fun-filled afternoon of music, games, prizes and more.

WHEN: Sunday, April 14, 2019 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Arizona Mills (parking lot near Rainforest Café) 5000 S Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282

CONTACT: Eden May Zeno Group for Arizona Mills. ArizonaMills@zenogroup.com 858.204.3025