Dignity Health opens freestanding emergency room in Tempe

The new facility is licensed under Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital-Mesa, which opened last year in the East Valley. To celebrate the grand opening, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room-Tempe hosted a ribbon cutting with the Tempe Chamber of Commerce.

“On behalf of our entire team, we are pleased to be a part of the Tempe community and look forward to providing residents with access to the high quality emergency medical care,” said Dr. Glen McCracken, facility medical director. The Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a full-service emergency room, licensed by the state, and open 24-7.

The new facility is staffed by board-certified physicians, emergency trained registered nurses and radiology technologists and equipped with a full radiology suite and an accredited laboratory. It has full access to Dignity Health’s network of physicians and specialists and is located at 5125 S. Rural Road.

For more information, visit azgeneraler.com.