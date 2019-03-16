Some tasty treats for St. Paddy’s Day… and that’s no blarney

By Joyce O’Coronel

It’s that time of the year once again when everyone, it seems, is Irish. Amid the green T-shirts and shamrock-shaped cookies, eateries in Tempe and West Chandler are gearing up for a wee bit of celebration.

Sunday, March 17, known the world over as St. Patrick’s Day, is upon us again.

At Tempe’s Great Harvest Bakery, the day brings loaves of traditional Irish soda bread and another Emerald-Isle-inspired delicacy: Guinness and smoked-Gouda bread.

George Walston, son of Great Harvest owners Leslie and Ward Walston, said the latter features Guinness Beer instead of water, plus the savory, nutty and buttery sweetness of Gouda.

“It’s kind of a throw-back to that good old- fashioned, made-from-scratch bread from the Irish households, particularly with the Irish soda bread being buttermilk-leavened,” Walston said.

Great Harvest grinds its own wheat daily, and most breads take a full five hours to prepare from start to finish.

“We don’t take shortcuts,” Walston said. “So it’s like a leprechaun pops out of a book and is making it himself like in ‘ye old days.’ Except he’s not short— he’s an ornery old man called my father.”