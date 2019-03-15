Presenters sought for Tempe Human Services Symposium April 6

The City of Tempe is seeking presenters to take part in its Tempe Human Services Symposium April 6.

The symposium is being held in conjunction with Tempe Community Council’s Care Fair Tempe as part of Tempe Human Services Day 2019.

The symposium will offer community members several speaker sessions focused on mental health and wellness. Experts in the related areas of mental health are invited to submit a presentation proposal. Preferred proposals will appeal to all types of community members such as those in need, providers, youth and seniors.

Presentations selected will be based on diversity of content and perspectives relevant to the Tempe community.

Among the topics for consideration:

Substance dependence and other coping mechanisms

Teen suicide

Aging and mental wellness

Caregiver support, resources, trends

Self-care and building a resilient community

Continuity of care

Technology and innovation

Public policy and challenges

The application process is open through March 17. Notifications will be made March 22. For more information, visit www.tempehumanservicesday.org.

Tempe Human Services Day is a collaboration between the City of Tempe and Tempe Community Council. The free event is planned 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Tempe Community Complex, 3500 S. Rural Road.

Mayor Mark Mitchell will open the day at the symposium with a Tempe Human Services Day proclamation.

Care Fair Tempe will feature more than 50 local nonprofits and service providers that assist Tempe residents, food, music and giveaways. The community can connect with available services and volunteer opportunities.