‘Something for everyone’ as traditional Chandler festival takes flight for its 31st annual run

By Joyce Coronel

The 31st annual Chandler Chamber of Commerce Ostrich Festival takes wing March 8-10 at Tumbleweed Park, and organizers say the extravaganza will offer three days of musical entertainment, rides, food and fun.

Newcomers to the high-tech, fast growing city of Chandler may not quite understand how a flightless bird that lives mainly in Africa has somehow come to symbolize a community.

This quirky, feathered mascot points to the roots of a city that was once home to ostriches—lots of them.

During the early 1900s, women’s hats were frequently adorned with ostrich feathers and so the ranches had a ready market for the plumes. For the last three decades, Chandler has paid tribute to its feathered past with the family-friendly Ostrich Festival.

This year’s event features pig races, music and the opportunity to see live ostriches.

Although the festival once held ostrich races, it’s now turned to an educational exhibit of the majestic, flightless creatures. Ostriches are the largest birds in the world and can grow up to nine feet tall.

Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, voiced her enthusiasm about the event:

“We are very excited about the headliner band lineup for the 31st annual Ostrich Festival.

“Flo Rida, The Commodores and Andy Grammer – there’s something for everyone throughout the weekend.

“You can’t beat the fact that a reasonably priced general admission ticket gets you access to a day filled with over 100 hours of amazing, family-friendly performances and musical acts,” she said.

Tumbleweed Park is at 745 E. Germann Road, Chandler.

Information: ostrichfestival.com