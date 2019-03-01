Replacement sought for Kyrene Justice Precinct Constable

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants for appointment to the position of Kyrene Precinct Constable. Kent Rini submitted his letter of resignation effective Feb. 15, citing personal reasons.

Constables execute, serve and return processes, warrants and notices and attend justice courts when required. The vacancy will be filled by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

By law, the appointee must be a Democrat, like Rini, live in the Kyrene Justice Precinct, and be a registered Arizona voter. The appointee will serve until a special election in 2020, when the winner will fill the remainder of the term until the 2022 general election.

Applicants should send their letters of interest along with a resume to the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 301 W. Jefferson, 10th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003 or ClerkBoard@mail.maricopa. gov.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 8. All applicants will be subject to a background check including a financial review.

The Kyrene Precinct encompasses portions of Tempe, the Ahwatukee Foothills and the town of Guadalupe. It straddles the portions of Supervisorial Districts 1 and 5.