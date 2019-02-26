Northrop Grumman, Intel help launch kids on a race for future

HAVING A BLAST, KID STYLE — The scientists of today, representing Intel and Northrup Grumman, provided some high-energy inspiration to the young scientists of tomorrow at a Science Spectacular that unfolded on the streets of Downtown Chandler. In all, 50 companies participated, with Northrup Grumman launching a rocket on the hour. Whoosh! — Wrangler News photos by Billy Hardiman

The annual Chandler Science Spectacular, sponsored by Intel and Northrup Grumman, drew families for a day of hands-on learning, as this teen atop a phone pole experienced firsthand.

The event demonstrated the importance of science in everyday life and featured the launching of a model rocket every hour. Technology company volunteers focused their activities on computer science.

Participants in the daylong event earned stamps for participation in each activity, eventually allowing them to exchange the stamps for a prize.