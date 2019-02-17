Intel’s 10,000-plus W. Chandler employees now have a new boss

The more than 10,000 employees at Chandler’s two Intel facilities will now be answering to

a new chief executive officer.

Robert Swan served as chief financial officer and also was interim CEO until the announcement by the technology and semi- conductor giant.

“I loved my role as the CFO, and over the past seven months I have come to love our company even more—and its mission, employees and customers. When the board approached me (in January) about taking the CEO role, I jumped at the opportunity to remove ‘interim’ from my title,” Swan said.

Swan is supportive of Intel employees’ efforts to give back in the community, said Linda Qian, communications and media relations manager for the company’s greater Americas region.

“Last year we had more than 6,200 Arizona employee volunteers contribute approximately 130,000 hours to nonprofits and schools in the Arizona community,” Qian said.

Intel plans to invest more than $7 billion to complete Fab 42, which is expected to be the most advanced semiconductor factory in the world. The high-volume factory in Chandler is targeted to use the 7 nanometer manufacturing process.

It will produce microprocessors to power data centers and hundreds of millions of smart and connected devices worldwide.