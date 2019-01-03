Online Exclusive: Tempe’s Rosendin Electric rings in New Year with celebration of 100 years in service

The South Tempe campus of the electrical contracting industry’s largest employee-owned firm, Rosendin, rang in the new year by celebrating a milestone: 100 years in business.

With revenues upwards of $2 billion, Rosendin has grown dramatically over the last century with 6,000 employees across 15 regional offices nationwide, each of which offers an increasing number of services.

“For 100 years, Rosendin has created a reputation for building quality electrical installations, building value for our clients, and building people within the company,” said Tom Sorley, Chairman/CEO of Rosendin. “Our shared success since 1919 is thanks in large part to our loyal customers.”

Sorley pointed to Rosendin employees as making the crucial difference. “While our teams bring competency and capacity to our projects, it is the character of our employees that differentiates us most of all. We understand that our customers expect more from us,” Sorely said. “Our building success is an important step toward providing our customers an environment to deliver their own product success. Shared goals, shared success.”

As Rosendin looks to the future, a new logo is being introduced that is simply “Rosendin.” This change reflects the company’s shared success since 1919 and growth in services offered beyond electrical services, including design-build engineering, building information modeling, prefabrication, renewable energy, network services, and service and maintenance.

“I really believe that this is just the beginning for us as an organization,” said Larry Beltramo, president and COO of Rosendin. “We have built a solid foundation of trust, a culture of innovation, and a strong desire to bring value to every customer on every project. This outward focus has helped us through both the good times and the bad times and I don’t see any reason to think it is going to stop. Our people just won’t let that happen,”

Rosendin also credits its longevity and shared success to its dedicated employees. In 1992, Rosendin took a significant step to differentiating itself in the industry when the employees purchased the company from the Rosendin family, making Rosendin an employee-owned company. The company became 100 percent employee-owned in 2000.

“Employee ownership means we are not just another electrical contractor. As owners, we care about and truly listen to one another, as every employee has a stake in the future success of our company,” said Sorley. “That is why we have, and will continue to foster, a culture of shared ownership.”

In line with Rosendin’s mission, vision and core values that its people are the company’s most valuable asset, Rosendin has led the industry in its commitment to safety. Safety in the workplace is something that is uncompromised and Rosendin’s implemented policies and training have helped diminish job site hazards and involved employees and subcontract employees in every aspect of safety.

In 2018, Rosendin was honored with the 2018 Grand Award for Construction Safety Excellence by the Associated General Contractors of America at the 19th Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards. Rosendin also received the first place award in safety for Specialty Contractor over three million man-hours.

Additional awards and recognition for Rosendin include the 2018 Project Excellence Award from the National Electrical Contractors Association; the 2018 Silver ESOP Award from the ESOP Association; Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World; Top Specialty Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR); Top Place to Work by the Orange County Register, San Francisco Business Times, Silicon Valley Business Journal, Baltimore Sun, Pacific Business News, the Washington Post, and Northern Nevada Human Resources Association; and Top Electrical Contractor by Electrical Construction & Maintenance Magazine (EC&M).

Rosendin will be celebrating its centennial throughout 2019 with a variety of events and campaigns. Throughout the year, Rosendin will look back at “100 Empowering Events” that shaped the company and will be sharing those events online with #Rosendin100 and #SharedSuccess1919. Other events and programming will be announced as details are finalized.

