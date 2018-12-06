Lockdown lifted at Compadre Academy

Tempe Union High School District Office and Compadre Academy, located at 500 W. Guadalupe in Tempe was placed on a modified lockdown at 1:39 p.m. Thursday due to a bomb threat received. The lockdown was lifted at 2:39 p.m.

Tempe Police are on site investigating. Parents of students have been notified.

Here are the messages sent to parents:

December 6, 2018 (1:15 pm)

Our school is currently on a modified lockdown. There was a threat made via a phone call to the district office, and while we don’t believe it is a credible threat, we have put our district office and Compadre Academy on a modified lockdown. We will update you as soon as we have more information, the lockdown is lifted or 30 minutes passes. Information will also be posted on our website at www.tempeunion.org.

Dec. 6, 2018 (1:45 pm)

Compadre Academy is still on a modified lockdown. We have no additional information at this time. Students continue to work in their classrooms under the direction of their teachers. Tempe Police is on campus ensuring the safety of students and fully investigating the threat. Thank you for your patience.