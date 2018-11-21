Steward Health Care holds clinical career fair in Tempe

Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital will hold a hiring event between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the hospital’s Tempe location at 1500 S. Mill Ave., Tempe.

The hospital will be recruiting and interviewing candidates for a full spectrum of available jobs with a special focus on nurses, CNAs and registered nurse clinical coordinators.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about health care career opportunities in diverse clinical services; speak with local Steward Health Care leadership in a relaxed environment; and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

Light food and refreshments will be served. Similar fairs are being held at St. Luke’s Medical Center and St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center on other days of the week.

Officials at Tempe St. Luke’s say that, as the economy continues to grow, so does the need for qualified workers in a range of industries, especially health care, which is among the fastest-growing sectors, increasing by 18 percent and bringing with it more than 2.4 million new jobs across the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.