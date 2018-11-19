Update: City of Chandler Thanksgiving Day service closures

By
Wrangler News Staff
-
0
62

The City of Chandler service closures for Thanksgiving Day and the day after, Nov. 22-23, are as follows:

– City administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday,  Nov. 23.

– No recycling or trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. If your regular  collection day is Thursday, place your container at the curb by 6 a.m.

Friday and residents who have regular Friday collection are asked to place  their cans at the curb by 6 a.m. Saturday. Collection can occur anytime  from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– The Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center for residential self-haul  will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23. Operations resume  at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24.

– A special Turkey Swim lap swimming session will be held at Hamilton  Aquatic Center from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22. No lap swimming  session will be held at Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center Thursday, Nov. 22.

No lap swimming session will be held at Desert Oasis Aquatic Center  Friday, Nov. 23. Arrowhead Pool, Folley Pool and Nozomi Aquatic Center are  closed for the season.

– Tumbleweed Recreation Center at Tumbleweed Park will be closed  Thanksgiving Day and open holiday schedule hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on  Friday, Nov. 23.

– Chandler Tennis Center at Tumbleweed Park will be closed Thanksgiving  Day.

– Environmental Education Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Senior Center  and downtown Community Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and  Friday, Nov. 23.

– Chandler Public Libraries (Downtown, Basha, Hamilton, and Sunset) will be  closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.

