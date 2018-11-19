Update: City of Chandler Thanksgiving Day service closures

The City of Chandler service closures for Thanksgiving Day and the day after, Nov. 22-23, are as follows:

– City administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.

– No recycling or trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. If your regular collection day is Thursday, place your container at the curb by 6 a.m.

Friday and residents who have regular Friday collection are asked to place their cans at the curb by 6 a.m. Saturday. Collection can occur anytime from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– The Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center for residential self-haul will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23. Operations resume at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24.

– A special Turkey Swim lap swimming session will be held at Hamilton Aquatic Center from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22. No lap swimming session will be held at Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center Thursday, Nov. 22.

No lap swimming session will be held at Desert Oasis Aquatic Center Friday, Nov. 23. Arrowhead Pool, Folley Pool and Nozomi Aquatic Center are closed for the season.

– Tumbleweed Recreation Center at Tumbleweed Park will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open holiday schedule hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

– Chandler Tennis Center at Tumbleweed Park will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

– Environmental Education Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Senior Center and downtown Community Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.

– Chandler Public Libraries (Downtown, Basha, Hamilton, and Sunset) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.