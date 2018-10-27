Tempe Kiwanis installs new officers, sets world’s children as focus of goals, objectives

David Whitehorn has been installed president of the Kiwanis Club of Tempe, succeeding Dr. Judy Aldrich

in the post. Whitehorn announced the year’s theme, “United for Impact…As We Serve the Children of the World.”

Installation ceremonies for the 70-member civic and service club, which was founded in 1952, took place at the group’s 67th annual awards and installation banquet.

Other officers are Laura Taylor, president-elect; Kathy Stevens, secretary; Mike Cryer, treasurer; and Aldrich, immediate past president.

Sharon Doyle, lieutenant governor of Kiwanis Southwest District Division 10, inducted seven to the board of directors, including Marni Anbar, Raveen Arora, Lyle Bighorn, Mona Dixon, Janie Hydrick, Ty Lee and John Mulhern.

Completing board terms were Pam Goronkin, Celeste Plumlee, Janie Hydrick and Dean Plainer.

Kathy Stevens was named Kiwanian of the Year, and Mark Richwine received the George F. Hixson Fellow Award for sustained service to the club.

Both are past presidents. The club annually presents the Tempe Town Lake 4th of July Fireworks Show, Fantasy of Lights Parade in downtown Tempe, Tempe Community Easter Egg Hunt and a Read to Exceed project in two Tempe Elementary schools.

It also sponsors the Tempe High School Key Club, Arizona State University Circle K Club, Gilliland Middle School Builders Club and Boy Scout Troop 474.

Twenty-two club members through the years have served on the Tempe City Council, and 11 have earned the Don Carlos Humanitarian Award.

More than $2.5 million has been raised to benefit the community, including seed money to start Kiwanis Park in the 1970s.

Kiwanis meets at noon Thursdays at Shalimar Country Club, 2032 E. Golf Ave., Tempe, and membership is open to anyone interested in volunteer service for the benefit of children.

Information: kcot.org or David Whitehorn at 480-364-2228.