Successful aging conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 13th

By Joyce Coronel

This Wednesday, Oct. 10 is the deadline to sign up for the Successful Aging Conference at Dayspring Methodist Church, 1365 E Elliot Road, Tempe.

The daylong, free conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 and will feature an array of speakers as well as lunch. Twenty agencies will be represented at the event.

Mary Thielemeir of Dayspring said organizers are hoping to spread the word about the conference. This is the fourth such conference that Dayspring has hosted, she said and RSVPs are required.

“The people who have participated at it in the past have found it extremely valuable,” Thielemeir said. “There’s a segment that applies to sandwich generation folks, too.

We want to make sure these types of services are offered to our congregation and to the broader community as well.”

Four presenters will be featured at the conference, including a representative of Keystone law firm who will provide information on the legal aspects of aging. An expert on dementia from Help My Senior LLC will address the topic of dementia and how people can best prepare for it.

Sponsors from various organizations will be on hand to answer questions and provide lots of resources to make daily living easier, including Tempe’s Neighbor to Neighbor program.

SUCCESSFUL AGING CONFERENCE

For Individuals, Families and Caregivers

“A Step-by-Step Roadmap to Aging Successfully – Getting From Here to There”

Saturday, October 13th

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – Registration opens

Dayspring United Methodist Church

Free

RSVPs required – Call 480-833-8247 or email recep@visitingangelsaz.com by Wed., Oct. 10

Lunch will be provided

For more information contact Elaine Poker-Yount

Director of Care Management

Visiting Angels East Valley

480-833-8247 or elaine@visitingangelsaz.com