‘Movies in the Park’ to be held in Tempe through October

Experience some of the most popular kids’ movies on the big screen all over again with Movies in the Park, a free family movie series held the first three Friday evenings in October. Families and friends can bring blankets and a picnic dinner to watch the kid-friendly films on one of the largest inflatable screens in Arizona. Each movie begins at dusk (around 6 p.m.) in the north soccer fields at Kiwanis Park, Baseline Rd. and Ash Ave. The fall 2018 movie lineup is:

Oct. 5 – Peter Rabbit, (PG)

Oct. 12 – Ratatouille, (G)

Oct. 19 – Cars 3, (G)

Visit www.tempe.gov/FamilyFun or call (480) 350-5200 for more info.