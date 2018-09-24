Corona choir’s first concert of year Sept. 27

Music lovers will get their chance to take in the first concert of the year Sept. 27 when the Corona choir, led by director Greg Hebert, takes to the stage. Hebert has directed teen singers at the school for 25 years.

Six different ensembles meet during the school day and the choir offers concerts each academic quarter. “We do anything from the Beatles to Earth, Wind & Fire to some heavy classical Duruflé,” Hebert said. “We’ve built a big program and it’s going strong.”

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased ahead of time at the Corona school office or at the door. Holiday concerts are planned for Dec. 7-8.