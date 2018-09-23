Free concert Sept. 30 as part of ongoing series

King of Glory Lutheran Church will host a free concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, as part of its ongoing concert series.

The program will be presented by the 7-member Central Arizona Flute Ensemble, which features a rare, 10-foot-long contrabass flute.

Playing five types of flutes, the group’s programs embrace a wide variety of styles, including classical, oldies, folk, jazz, patriotic, show tunes and novelty selections.

“We are especially proud of our newly commissioned piece,” says manager Leslie Etzel. “It is a medley of big band tunes that was created just for us by local arranger David Duarte.

‘We’ve gotten a huge response from this clever arrangement of ‘In the Mood,’ ‘Take the A Train,’ ‘Moonlight Serenade’ and ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.’ We can swing with the best of them.”

Additionally, the group will be featured in Tempe’s Playlist: Saturn Sessions series, which can be heard while riding the Saturn bus around south Tempe’s 85283 and 85284 zip codes starting in October.

Information: tempe.gov/city-hall/community-services/arts-culture/arts-engagement/tempe-playlist.