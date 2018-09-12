Tempe Tardeada celebrates Hispanic Heritage with free, family-friendly fun

Celebrate Tempe’s Hispanic roots at the 20th Annual Tempe Tardeada. A tardeada is an afternoon social festival featuring music, dancing, traditional Mexican foods, arts and crafts for children, community booths and inflatables. Admission is free. The event takes place each year in conjunction with National Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Tempe Community Center Complex, 3500 S. Rural Road. Information, visit tempe.gov/tardeada or call Ginny Belousek at 480-350-8979.

