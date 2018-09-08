A family physician’s friendly reminder for parents, kids

Families are officially back-to-school. Now that parents have caught up with buying school supplies, the product that many often forget to buy during this busy time of year is sunscreen.
Just because the kiddos aren’t taking their daily swim anymore, parents should not be quick to take sunscreen off the shopping list just yet.
The sun’s UV rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes—and yes, that especially applies to children during school recess times. Exposure to the sun can add up, and too much exposure on unprotected skin can lead to cancer.
That’s the advice from Laura Way, a Tempe-based certified physician assistant who specializes in treating sun-damaged skin.
A few tips include:
Turn it into a routine.When sunscreen application becomes part of your own and your family’s morning routine, just like washing your face or brushing your teeth, it lays the foundation for the skin’s protection. Whether you are running errands or walking your children to school, your skin will be protected and it will minimize the chances of getting cancer.
Protect everything.Once you’ve applied sunscreen, there are places that you might not think to slather, such as the back of the neck, the tops of the ears, the eyelids and the arm holes around your shirt. Make sure you apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) everywhere from your toes to your ears, and even your lips (SPF 15 or higher).
Accessorize.Wear lightweight clothing that covers your entire body. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will help minimize sun exposure, especially while walking to bus stops or headed out to pick up the kids in the late afternoon.
Way works at Desert Grove Family Medical, part of Steward Medical Group. The practice is at 1492 S. Mill Ave., Tempe.
Keeping children “safe” from the sun may also cause nearsightedness and blindness. Regular sun exposure is the key to myopia prevention. First of all, it has been shown that myopia is closely associated with sun deprivation. Research showed that the prevalence of myopia among Chinese children living in Singapore was 29.1%, whereas Chinese children living in Sydney, Australia, had a prevalence rate of only 3.3%. The children in Sydney spent about 13.8 hours per week outdoors compared to 3.05 hours in Singapore. In other words, the children who spent most or their lives indoors had 9.5 times the risk of developing myopia! Aside from vision concerns, here are more facts about the vital need for sun exposure in human health:
•Seventy-five percent of melanoma occurs on areas of the body that are seldom or never exposed to sun.
•Women who sunbathe regularly have half the risk of death during a 20-year period compared to those who stay indoors.
•A Spanish study shows that women who seek the sun have one-eleventh the hip-fracture risk as those who avoid sun.
•Men who work outdoors have half the risk of melanoma as those who work indoors.
• An Iranian study showed that Women who avoid the sun have 10-times the risk of breast cancer as those who embrace the sun.
•Sun exposure increases nitric oxide production, which leads to a decrease in heart disease risk.
•Sun exposure dramatically improves mood through the production of serotonin and endorphin.
•Sun exposure increases the production of BDNF, essential to a properly functioning nervous system.
•There has also been an 8,300% increase in vitamin D deficiency in children since 2000, which is likely due to insufficient time playing outdoors and/or sunscreen use.
