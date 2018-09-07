Tempe offers Fall swim lessons for all ages

Summer may be coming to an end but swimmers can enjoy the water and improve their skills all year long thanks to Kiwanis Wave Pool’s offering of lessons and open swim sessions that began earlier this month.

Swim lessons are offered for all ages and abilities, from toddlers as young as eight months to advanced swimmers. Private lessons are available as well. Registration is open for fall classes, many of which have already begun.

Also available is a schedule of free swimming for kids on weekdays Monday through Thursday. Up to two children age 10 and under are free with one $4 adult admission.

Midday Swim: 11:30 a. m.-1:30 p.m. through the end of November.

Evening Swim: 5-8 p.m. beginning Oct. 1 through the end of November.

Tempe’s three splash pads at Esquer, Hudson and Jaycee parks will be open through October. The city’s new splash playground, The Cloud at Kiwanis Park, will also be open all month.

For more information, visit www.tempe.gov/pools.