3,000 American flags will commemorate 9/11 anniversary

Doug Royse isn’t about to let us forget the annual showing of the Tempe 9/11 Healing Field, and this year is no different. Doug, a longtime member of the sponsoring Tempe Exchange Club, reminds us that, once again, the event will feature an American flag honoring the memory of each of the nearly 3,000 who died in the horrific attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Hours for visitation at Tempe Beach Park are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Each flag is placed with care by dedicated volunteers. Each year thousands wander through the flags, where they can pause and reflect on a moment that changed America.

This year’s free observance, co-sponsored by the city of Tempe, will include a freedom concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, and a closing candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.