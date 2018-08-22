Long history of community work merits 35th Don Carlos Award

Christine Wilkinson, one of Tempe’s most recognized community leaders, has yet another kudo added to a growing trove of distinctions: she has been named recipient of a coveted Don Carlos Humanitarian Award by the Tempe Community Council.

It is the organization’s 35th year of making the award.

Wilkinson, senior vice president and secretary of Arizona State University, joined four other award recipients who will be recognized at a ceremony and dinner Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The award, presented in partnership with Salt River Project, honors individuals recognized for having made Tempe a better place to live through impactful and lasting work that addresses human service needs in the city.

It is said to be Tempe’s most prestigious distinction.

Wilkinson has been a fixture in the community for decades, serving a wide range of organizations focused on education, healthcare, diversity, youth, special needs and more. From her work with the Tempe Salvation Army to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona to the American Red Cross, Wilkinson has time and again offered leadership, expertise and advocacy to improve the lives of others.

Last year, Wilkinson was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame as a Living Legacy.

“As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Don Carlos Humanitarian Awards, it is especially fitting that we honor Dr. Wilkinson and recognize her longtime contributions to Tempe, ASU and the larger Valley community,” said Brandon Willey, board president of Tempe Community Council.

“Among her many achievements, Christine has remained devoted to education and reaching underserved individuals to help them achieve their potential. As important, she has not only offered her leadership but worked to foster leadership in others,” Willey said. “TCC is proud to name Christine the 2018 Don Carlos Humanitarian of the Year.”

The award is named after Tempe’s founder, Charles Trumbull Hayden, who was known affectionately by Spanish-speaking pioneers as “Don Carlos.” The award is known to embody Hayden’s legacy and spirit.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the awards program, TCC introduced a new honor—the TCC Impact Award—to recognize an individual, group or business doing good work in the community.

The two inaugural recipients of the Impact Award are:

Tempe First United Methodist Church and its Urban Outreach Ministry. The ministry program plays a vital role in the community serving people who are homeless by providing showers, clean clothing and hot meals. This work makes a difference in the lives of people in need every day.

Kay Wright. The longtime community volunteer is the founder of Women4Women Tempe, an organization that collects feminine hygiene products for low-income and homeless women. Through Wright’s vision and leadership, Women4Women partners with 16 organizations throughout the East Valley to distribute the products.

TCC will honor two final recipients.

Two other award recipients also were named: Frank Quijada, as recipient of the Volunteer Award, and Tatum Stolworthy, who received the Young Humanitarian Scholarship and Award.

Quijada has dedicated time and energies to serving the community through his work at the nonprofit Tempe Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which provides such services as transportation, basic home and yard maintenance and friendly visits for senior citizens. He began volunteering as a driver and now serves as special programs coordinator.

Stolworthy, a Corona del Sol High School senior, has been involved in numerous leadership roles at school and her church. Following the suicides of several classmates at Corona, she founded the Aztec Strong Club on campus to provide peer support for students.

The 35th Don Carlos Humanitarian Awards ceremony will be held 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the PERA Club in Tempe. To purchase tickets and sponsorships, call 480-858-2300 or visit www.tempecommunitycouncil.org/don-carlos.