Police, agency link resources to ‘Take a bite out of hunger’

Tempe Community Action Agency and the Tempe Police Department have joined forces in a combined, first-ever Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive to benefit TCAA’s food pantry initiative.

Between three Tempe police stations and the community, the drive generated 472 pounds of donated food—equivalent to approximately 393 meals for individuals and families in need.

“Tempe Police Department was honored to partner with TCAA to further their efforts during the Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive,” said Police Sgt. Ronald Elcock.

“We are dedicated to our community and we are grateful to have had this opportunity to assist.” TCAA’s Food Pantry benefits more than 11,000 adults and children in crisis each year.

From the help of the food drive and support from the community, officials reported that TCAA was able to help increase its food pantry inventory during a time when the agency sees a decline in donations.

The Take a Bite Out of Hunger Food Drive gives local law enforcement and the community new opportunities to give back and serves as an essential movement to help fight hunger and support families in need, said a spokeswoman.

“TCAA and Tempe Police Department have enjoyed a long and productive partnership,” said TCAA Executive Director Deborah Arteaga, said.

“TCAA is incredibly grateful for the police officers and their families who reached into their own pockets to donate food. This showcases yet another way they protect and serve our community.”