Nominations due Aug. 3 for Don Carlos Humanitarian Award

Tempe Community Council is seeking nominations for its new Impact Award, created to recognize good works big or small that boost human service needs in the city.

The Impact Award is part of the larger Don Carlos Humanitarian Awards program and will help mark the 35th anniversary of the popular community event. Nominations for the Impact Award will be accepted through Aug. 3; all other nominations for the Don Carlos program have closed.

The Tempe Community Council (TCC) Impact Award recognizes efforts by an individual, group or business that address a human service need in the city. Nominations can include everything from a one-time act of kindness to an after-school program to an ongoing initiative in the business community. The award is open to nominees of all ages.

“The Impact Award seeks to shine the spotlight on an action that might otherwise go unnoticed,” said TCC Board President Brandon Willey.

“There are so many good things being done in the community that deserve recognition,” Willey said. “As we mark 35 years of honoring humanitarians in Tempe, we felt it fitting to introduce this new award to highlight yet another way someone is improving the quality of life in our city.”

Impact Award nominations can be submitted online through Tempe Commu nity Council. For more information, contact Cindy Kominska at cindy_kominska@tempe.gov or call 480-858-2310. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Aug. 3.

Since 1984, TCC has presented the Don Carlos Humanitarian Awards to honor those who have dedicated their lives to giving back and caring for others. All Don Carlos awardees will be announced on Aug. 10 and presented at a ceremony Sept. 26 at the PERA Club, 1 E. Continental Dr., in Tempe. To learn more about the event, tickets or sponsorships visit Tempe Community Council or call 480.858.2310.