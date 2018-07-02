Text-messaging graffiti hotline comes to Chandler

Texting is one of the easiest and most popular methods to communicate. Now West Chandler residents and their citywide neighbors may report graffiti and other code violations to the city’s Neighborhood Services team by sending a text message.

To report graffiti, send a text to the Graffiti Hotline at 480-782-4322. Code violations should be reported via text to 480-782-4820.

When sending a message, residents must provide their name, address, phone number and the address (or crossroads) of the violation they are reporting.

“City staff can’t be everywhere,” said Neighborhood Services Manager Stephen Erno. “So it’s important for the entire community to be a part of our Graffiti Elimination Team and report graffiti and other violations as they see them in their neighborhoods.

“We have to know about issues before we can take action to fix them,” he said. “We’re thrilled to launch this service to communicate with our residents!”

There also are other convenient ways to report graffiti or other code violations in Chandler:

• Call the 24-hour Graffiti Hotline at 480-782-4322;

• Call the Code Enforcement Hotline at 480-782-4320;

• Email blight@chandleraz.gov;

• Submit a report online at chandleraz.gov/forms/sr.aspx. Under Option 2, select the “Code Enforcement” category and then choose which violation you want to report;

• Download the free PublicStuff app, click on “New Request,” select the appropriate violation and follow the prompts to submit your request.

For more information about the city’s anti-graffiti efforts, visit chandleraz.gov/GET.