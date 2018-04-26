I-HELP’s popular 5k-1 mile fun run coming up again on Saturday, May 5

A family-friendly, multi-generational event featuring two courses, including a 5K option and a one-mile lake loop, is being planned by Tempe Community Action Agency on Saturday, May 5, as the organization unveils its longstanding 5K/1 Mile Fun Run.

The event is designed to bring the community together in support of the Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program or I-HELP, Tempe’s only homeless shelter program.

Those attending can participate in games and live entertainment, as well as sample treats from Sweet Thangs Bakery, Café Food Truck and Jamba Juice.

Planning calls for raffles, a gift card wall and more—all while raising money and awareness for what TCAA recognizes as a vital community service. Whether participating as a group or an individual, the I-HELP Fun Run has been called a perfect event for the community to come together in support of needed services.

The event runs from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Tempe Kiwanis Park’s north soccer fields, Ash entrance.

I-HELP’s homeless shelter program operates seven nights a week, 365 days a year in partnership with 11 Tempe faith-based organizations.

The 2018 Fun Run helps will help provide services to more than 600 homeless men and women who seek safety, shelter and support toward gaining independence and long-term self-sufficiency. I-HELP officials say the program empowers men and women to overcome their challenges, both short and long-term, in order to successfully secure employment, safe permanent housing, and independence.