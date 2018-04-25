VIDEO: Chandler Chamber of Commerce economic update

Each quarter the Chandler Chamber of Commerce hosts an economic update luncheon where small businesses can come and enjoy a meal while learning more about their city its intentions for the future. For every luncheon, guest speakers come and discuss hot topics in the business world, and this quarter’s topic was cyber security from Intel and PayPal.

Following the luncheon, Chandler Chamber’s Economic Development Director Micah Miranda gave a brief update on the state of the economy here in the city.

WATCH: Economic Development Director Micah Miranda update on the Economy.

