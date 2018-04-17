Deadline for Love Your School Kyrene Contest looms

A Southwest Airlines pilot who founded a charitable project to assist Kyrene district teachers and students is encouraging members of the community to participate in a contest to win money for their favorite school in the district.

South Tempe resident “Captain Frank” as students in his Adopt-A-Pilot class refer to him, met with Kyrene School Superintendent Jan Vesley to discuss how he could assist classroom teachers. Vesely told him that, “On average, each teacher in the Kyrene school district spends $700 of their own money for school supplies each year.”

Schmuck said he started the Love Your School Kyrene project because it’s “a way to donate funds to the classrooms in Kyrene and inspire other individuals and businesses to do the same.”

Every school in the Kyrene School District is eligible to participate, and the competition runs only during April 2018. The schools that encourage the most teachers, students, parents and local supporters to “Love” their school using the FB emoticon on their school’s post (on the FaceBook page @LoveYourSchoolKyrene), will receive a bigger share of the charitable contribution, donated by Captain Frank Schmuck. The more others donate, the more schools might see.

The first-place winner will receive a minimum of $1,000 for their school; the second-place winner will receive a minimum of $500 for their school; a third-place winner will receive a minimum $250 for their school. Five honorable mentions will be awarded a minimum of $50 for their schools

Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to help. Information: www.kyrene.org/Page/1467