April 24 fundraiser to help teen battling rare illness

A fundraiser for a Tempe Union High School District student battling a rare, life-threatening illness, takes place 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at The Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Phoenix.

Kayley Maro, diagnosed with IGG4, a condition that leads to infections and organ failure, travels to Boston every two weeks for treatment that’s not covered by insurance. Proceeds from the event will go toward medical and travel expenses.

The event will feature an Italian buffet, live music, a photo booth, silent auction, 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $75. Info: kmaro-fundraiser.eventbrite.com