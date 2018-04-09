Chandler’s emergency response training offers ways to combat natural, man-made threats

Chandler’s Fire, Health & Medical Department is offering a free training course for West Chandler and other city residents who want to learn how to take care of themselves, their family, neighborhood and the community during an emergency or disaster.

The 18-hour Basic Community Emergency Response Team training course provides community members with hands-on and classroom instruction over two consecutive Saturdays.

Courses include fire safety, utility control, light search and rescue, basic medical care and more.

This two-day self-preparedness training will be held Saturday, April 28 and Saturday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days.

The classes will be conducted at the Chandler Fire Training Center, 3550 S. Dobson Road. The training is free, but space is limited. To register, call 480-782-2120 or email ChandlerFire@chandleraz.gov.

Participants will learn about the types of hazards that might affect Chandler, and examines the roles and responsibilities of various organizations within the community, such as police and fire departments, other government agencies, public utilities and non-profits.

Constructing family emergency kits for home and vehicles is also a critical part of community preparedness.

“Some of the potential hazards we Arizonans can face are strong winds, flooding, heat waves, power outages and fires, along with the possibility of man-made threats,” said Chandler Battalion Chief Suzy Vargo.

“Our goal is to give residents the tools, information and coping skills they need to care for themselves and their families for up to 72 hours following a natural or man-made disaster.”

For more information about Chandler’s Basic CERT course, visit chandleraz.gov/fire or call 480-782-2120.