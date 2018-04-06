Stressed out over taxes? A cheese pizza will cure the blahs

If finding a delicious answer to the stresses of tax season, particularly at a happily affordable price, doesn’t seem likely right after that last-minute rush, Babbo Italian Eatery has a surprise for you.

On Tuesday, April 17, the Babbo location at Rural and Ray, along with others in the group of eight Valley-wide, family-owned restaurants, is offering its 8-inch cheese pizza for $4.17 all day long (yes, you read that right).

The offer is good with the purchase of a drink, and customers must mention the deal to get it. The Tax Day pricing is valid for dine-in or take-out on that special, untaxing day.

When they visit, guests also have the option of choosing Babbo’s ongoing $6.99 Spaghetti & Meatball special, available every Monday and Tuesday for dine-in or take-out.

Babbo Italian Eatery has eight locations across the Valley—Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Queen Creek, Cave Creek and Surprise.

It’s known for its innovative Italian cuisine in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere where eclectic offerings of classic and contemporary dishes, with a focus on fresh ingredients and house-crafted recipes, are what customers say bring them back for regular visits.

For more information and to find other metro-Phoenix locations, visit Babboitalian.com.