Chandler Jazz Festival showcases local, national talent April 6-7

Jazz up your routine with some sweet sounds from horns, keys and more at the 19th Annual Chandler Jazz Festival Friday and Saturday, April 6-7, in downtown Chandler.

All April long, Chandler celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month, starting with a countless cast of musical luminaries at the festival, including the Francine Reed-Lewis Nash All Star Band, Bad News Blues Band, Tucson Jazz Institute, Ellington Big Band, and others. The fun begins Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The festival will span four downtown city blocks along Arizona Avenue between Boston and Buffalo streets and feature 22 hours of live performances across a range of genres, including blues, smooth jazz and fusion rhythm. Gates open 30-minutues prior to the event each day and festival-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the outdoor concert.

“In recognition of local live jazz talent from the past, present and future, the city and Downtown Chandler Community Partnership honors Jazz Appreciation Month with a two-day festival featuring more than 85 local and national artists,” said Hermelinda Llamas, event coordinator. “The jazz-fueled outdoor event is a great way for the community to get ready for a melodic month of music.”

The complete festival entertainment schedule is available online at chandleraz.gov/jazz.

Libations and cuisine will be available for purchase and guests 21 years and older can enjoy the festival’s music-infused beer and wine garden, featuring SanTan Brewing Company craft beers and an array of Young’s Market vintage wines.

In addition to live music on the main stage, music lovers can groove to the sounds of local jazz talents while grabbing a drink and bite at one of the many restaurants in downtown Chandler, including Bourbon Jacks and The Local Chandler, all within walking distance of each other. West Ally BBQ will host after hours jam sessions from 10:30 p.m. to midnight each night.

Festival-goers can dig deeper into the art of jazz by visiting dozens of exhibitors showcasing painting, photography, custom jewelry and more.

The 19th Annual Chandler Jazz Festival is presented by the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, Phoenix Blues Society, The Nash, Nextiva, Revelation Real Estate, Waste Management and the City of Chandler.