The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is back and in need of volunteers for its Child ID booth. So don’t stick your head in the ground! Your help is needed Saturday, March 10, from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 from 2-9 p.m.

Volunteering with the festival is a great way to give back to the community. If you’d like to help out, contact Mike Garza at mgarza@pcspay.com