In support of Arredondo-Savage

I support Robin Arredondo-Savage for Tempe City Council. I have had the honor of knowing Robin since her days on the Tempe Union High School Governing Board, more than a decade ago. It’s there, I began to appreciate her honesty in addressing questions and concerns as well as her ability to unify stakeholders for a common goal.

Since then, she has used these strong leadership skills during her two terms on the city council. She bridges gaps and puts people over partisanship. She understands the importance of considering different perspectives as well as the impact on our tax dollars when finding pragmatic solutions. Furthermore, she understands her role as a city council member and stays focused on these responsibilities.

Robin has remained true to her roots in education. Being raised in a family of educational professionals she has a deep understanding of the changing needs of students. With higher education becoming more and more of a necessity, she created and expanded the COLLEGE CONNECT Program. This much- needed program hosts workshops and trainings for high school students to navigate through the college application process.

Robin loves Tempe and she wants only the best for this city. Please join me in voting for Robin Arredondo-Savage so she can continue to be our voice on the Tempe City Council!

—Sandy Lowe, 30-year resident of Tempe, public school advocate, serving 2nd term on TUHSD governing board