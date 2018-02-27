What Wrangler News can and can’t do to verify our readers’ opinions

Here at Wrangler News, we’re constantly on the lookout for stories that reflect the communities of Tempe and West Chandler.

Comments on our website in recent weeks have lauded our coverage of intensely local concerns, such as the proliferation of short-term rentals, controversies over smoke shops and artificial turf, planned changes to Estrada Park, the need for a new fire station and a recent forum for Tempe City Council candidates.

We regularly receive requests to publish commentaries from those who live and work in our area, and we welcome those submissions. We’d like to think that all of us who live, work and thrive here in our corner of the world can have a say regarding issues that matter.

When candidates for Tempe City Council faced off at a forum held at Arizona Community Church (see the front-page story in our Jan. 27 edition), one of the biggest concerns voiced by members of a standing-room-only audience had to do with a spike in water rates.

Some of those with questions had read our Jan. 13 issue that featured a commentary by Mary Lou Taylor, a longtime Tempe resident who once served on the Tempe Union High School board. In her commentary, Taylor decried what she said was a tripling in water bills for some Tempe residents who own larger properties.

She also raised questions about the quality of Tempe’s water and an incident in which she alleges Tempe’s fire officials had to tap into three hydrants before connecting with a water supply to fight a fire.