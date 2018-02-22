When one of the area’s oldest and most respected philanthropies decided to launch plans for this year’s spring fundraiser, it wanted to ensure not only a sure-to-delight theme but a couple of the Valley’s best-known personalities to add a bit of extra star-power to the event.

That’s how East Valley developer/entrepreneur Michael A. Pollack, plus Emmy Award-winning journalist Krystle Henderson, were invited to oversee the Assistance League of the East Valley’s Mardi Gras Night’s festivities, coming to Oakwood Country Club at Iron Oaks on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The event, with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. and the ballroom opening at 6, will feature top entertainment, a bag, beads, gaming chips, a free drink and what planners say will be a memorable roast beef and turkey buffet dinner.

Reservations are $75.

For Pollack, it will be another addition to an impressive history of the contributions—both monetary and in kind totalling more than $200,000— that he has made over the years to the Assistance League’s community-wide support of Operation School Bell and others in need.

For his efforts, Pollack received the league’s coveted Operation School Bell Award in 2016 as one highlight of the opening of the organization’s revitalized thrift shop, which replaced a previous location it had operated for 14 years.

It is from that thrift shop enterprise, as well as from grants, that the league primarily generates its funding.

In 2016, after months of planning, the organization moved its thrift shop to a larger facility on Alma School Road north of Warner Road, with Pollack as landlord and the group’s

benefactor.

Pollack renovated the building, costs for which were valued at $100,000, according to an Assistance League spokeswoman.

This included the amount of lost rent for one building, free use of space for temporary storage of furnishings, architectural services, demolition, three full-page ads in a local newspaper and more.

He also encouraged the subcontractors to come up with favorable nonprofit bids.

According to a statement from the Assistance League, Pollack also is well aware that publicizing the organization’s brand is critical for it to achieve its goals of serving more

children.

Thus, he underwrote the expenses of a public relations firm to help the chapter create a media plan.

When league officers expressed their thanks for his generosity, Pollack

emphasized his appreciation for the organization’s efforts.

“I‘m glad to be able to do what I can do, so that you can do what you do so admirably for our community,” he said.

“Helping an organization like East Valley Assistance League that helps so

many people in need is a true honor for me and I feel blessed that I am able

to help.”

Information about Mardi Gras prizes, registration and other

details are available online or by calling 480-580-5319.