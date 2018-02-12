Spring training tickets now on sale at Diablo Stadium

Baseball is back, and Tempe Diablo Stadium will host the Los Angeles Angels for another season of spring training.

This season boasts matchups against the D-backs, Cubs, Dodgers and Padres, among others.

Tickets are on sale at www.angels.com and are available for purchase at the stadium as of Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Angels landed MLB’s No. 1 prospect for 2018, Shohei Ohtani, and fans can show their love of the game by welcoming the team to its first practice on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

There is no charge for admission to practice games, and plenty of opportunities to grab an autograph or two from players.

The Angels will take on the Milwaukee Brewers starting at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Ticket prices, including MVP seating for premium location, concession and other options are: Home plate MVP, $50-$100; Field MVP, $40-$75; Field Box, $25-$55; Grandstand , $20-$50; Lawn, $15-$45; and Upper Pavilion (all inclusive), $53.

Online purchase at www.angels.com. Group tickets: 888-796-4256. Parking: $5 per car, $25 per RV. Tempe Diablo Stadium is at 2200 W. Alameda Drive.