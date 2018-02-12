Pollack Chabad Center’s invites youth

West Chandler’s Chabad Jewish community center will team up with local youth groups and the Aleph Art Room project to give Jews of all ages an opportunity to participate in a hands-on workshop to build their own Gragger. Graggers are a type of noisemaker often used during the observance of Purim.

Participants will receive necessary materials necessary and be given a chance to meet and play “Esther the Queen,” as well as to enjoy some edible delicacies and receive other surprises. Parents accompany their children; all are welcome. While the program is free, RSVPs are recommended. Esther Ades, who said she is looking forward to attending, said she sees the event as a way to help her children get to better know their faith’s customs

and traditions.

“I want my kids to grow up with pride in their Jewish heritage and a feeling of equality and self confidence as an American. Chabad of the East Valley’s Chanukah programs are arguably one of the most important developments ever to help my child’s education. I wish they had this where I grew up.”

The local event, presented by Pollack Chabad Center of the East Valley at 875 N. McClintock Drive in West Chandler, will be held at Basha Public Library, 5990 S. Val Vista Drive, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Information: 480-855-4333 or info@ chabadcenter.com

Feb. 13 set for Chandler State of City

Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny will deliver his annual State of the City address on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the City Council Chambers, 88 E. Chicago St. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a light reception in the Chambers’ foyer, followed by the mayor’s remarks at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The theme of the address will be Chandler’s beginning, highlighting the city’s strong foundation and successes throughout the years, eventually transforming itself from a small agricultural city to today’s Innovation and Technology Hub of the Southwest.

Tibshraeny also will discuss the city’s fiscal position, new capital projects, neighborhoods, public safety and more.

The event is free and open to the public. During the reception, a Waymo vehicle will be parked outside the Council Chambers for residents to inspect.

Free parking always is available in the public garage located at Washington Street, between Frye Road and Chicago Street. No reservations are required.

Tempe firefighter killed in shooting

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a Tempe fire captain, who police say was shot while riding in a golf cart in downtown Scottsdale last weekend.

Hezron Michri Parks faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Brayer, who Tempe Chief Greg Ruiz described as “an exceptional young man.”

Parks’ bond on the second-degree murder charge was set at $300,00.

Brayer was said to have been riding in the back of a golf cart when a man driving a red coupe began driving behind the cart and bumping it. Brayer was shot in the head with a .40-caliber handgun after the approached the car’s driver, who later was identified

as Parks.

Brayer got off the cart and approached the Scion driver, later identified as Parks, Hoster said. On Sunday, co-workers issued a statement saying Brayer’s death was a “horrible tragedy.”

MCC to end its longstanding football program

Mesa Community College will drop its football program, which has attracted hundreds of Tempe/ Chandler players over its many-year history. Watch for an inside look at the decision in our next issue.