Tempe looking to train teen lifeguards ages 15 and up for aquatics programs

With temperatures in the mid-80s this week, many parents are already thinking ahead of ways to keep teenagers busy learning–and earning–over the upcoming summer break. In that vein, the City of Tempe is looking for motivated teenagers ages 15 and up who are interested in becoming lifeguards. The city’s American Red Cross Lifeguard Training classes will resume in mid-March. Students will learn and become certified in first aid, CPR and lifeguard training. They will also have the opportunity to earn a certification in the prestigious International Lifeguard Training Program (ILTP®), Ellis and Associates.

Certified students can apply to become lifeguards at one of Tempe’s several aquatics facilities, including Kiwanis Wave Pool, Escalante and McClintock pools. Tempe lifeguards protect lives while gaining valuable workforce experience. They also develop customer service skills, build lasting friendships and make a difference in the lives of Tempe kids.

Teens ages 16 and up are also eligible to become swim instructors for the city’s Starfish Swim Instructor Program. Candidates will learn how to teach stroke and water safety techniques to students of all swim levels. Swim lesson instruction begins in February.

Training sessions are $140 and take place at Kiwanis Recreation Center. Several class times are available; students must attend all classes in the session to complete the course. For a full class schedule and registration information, visit www.tempe.gov/lifeguard.