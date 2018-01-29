Two unique programs due at Tempe Center for the Arts

Tempe Center for the Arts continues its flair for innovative programming with two

performances in early February. TCA will host Grammy Awardwinning Mariachi Flor de Toluche Saturday, Feb. 3, and the humorous A cappella theatrical experience Voiceplay, Friday, Feb. 9.

The all-female Mariachi Flor de Toloache is known for pushing the boundaries of Mexican music, blending traditional and contemporary musical styles.

Their collaboration with rock supergroup The Arcs, led by The Black Keys front man Dan Auerbach, and an appearance at last year’s Coachella Festival, have revolutionized mariachi

music.

The group continues to win the hearts of music fans both mainstream and traditional mariachi fans alike through its distinct vision and enlightened interpretation of traditional mariachi instruments.

The band’s diverse ethnicities and musical backgrounds are transcending culture and gender by forging new paths for mariachi music.

Tickets are $28 & $38 and available at tca.ticketforce.com/tcapresents

Voiceplay, the Feb. 9 show, offers an array of voices that span five and a half octaves and dance moves that won them a spot on NBC’s The Sing Off.

From Broadway and Disney to top hits from the past and today, the cast of VoicePlay transforms musical favorites into a mix of vertigo-inducing harmonies laced with inventive and often hilarious on-stage theatrics.

The result: the orchestrated sound of an entire musical production with nothing but the human voice. Tickets, at $35 and $45, available at tca.ticketforce.com/tcapresents