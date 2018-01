— Photos by Billy Hardiman for Wrangler News

The Rock n’ Roll Marathon isn’t just for running and music fanatics. The annual run donates a portion of sales to Tempe Sister Cities to send 40 top students, firefighters, teachers and police officers to such places as Germany, China and India for exchanges.

This year the group raised $9,100 during the three-day event—not a bad reward for handing out roughly 20,000 cans of beer at Tempe Beach Park to the throngs of thirsty, energetic runners.