Chandler’s Arts Center, Symphony make for a perfect cultural partnership

By René Lopez

Happy 25th Birthday, Chandler Symphony

Orchestra! Since 1993, Chandler has been blessed with the musical sounds of its very own Chandler Symphony Orchestra.

Maestro Jack Herriman founded and has conducted the orchestra since the very beginning. He had a vision to create opportunities for all ages to enjoy classical music through free concerts. After all these years, the growth of this organization is a true testament of his dedication to the arts and the members of the community.

Chandler Center for the Arts is home to several of the group’s performances. In addition to the city of Chandler’s partnership, community involvement is very important to the orchestra’s success.

Every concert is free; however, a donation at the door always is appreciated. There are several opportunities to be involved, including volunteering at performances, sponsoring a musician or concert, corporate or individual donations and by advertising in its annual program.

All donations are used towards the purchase and rental of music, venues, refreshments for the musicians and minimal administrative needs.

The orchestra is comprised of 90 professionally trained musicians who dedicate countless hours volunteering their time for rehearsals and performances. Several of them have been involved for many years, including a violinist who is 90 years of age and substitutes as a music teacher.

Music really is timeless! Although the musicians are volunteers, quality is very important. Anyone who is interested in becoming a member is required to audition. Music and art open the doors to diversity and cultural experiences. They are very enjoyable and allow the mind to be creative.

Studies show a direct impact between those exposed to the arts and their developmental growth, both in the classroom and life skills. The Chandler Center for the Arts provides wonderful programs for youth. Programs offered include musical theater camps and workshops.

For more information, visit chandlercenter.org.

The 2018 spring concert series begins on Jan. 28 with the “CSO Turns 25” concert, and runs through May 6.

The orchestra will provide audiences an even more personal experience at each performance.

This year is special because the orchestra is celebrating 25 years of providing quality symphonic and orchestral music to the community.

On Feb. 17, the Gala Silver Anniversary Celebration Dinner will be hosted at the Oakwood Golf Club in Sun Lakes at 5 p.m. Tickets are $80, which covers the price of dinner and includes an opportunity to be seated with one of the conductors or musicians.

A silent auction fundraiser also will take place, and they already have received some really nice items.

For more information and how to be involved, visit, chandlersymphony.com.

I encourage everyone to experience and celebrate the Chandler Symphony Orchestra. Hearing music played live can be life changing.

It creates an emotional connection or brings back childhood memories. There are several opportunities to learn and become a part of the arts and culture community.

This year is definitely a time to celebrate music. Grab your family and friends for a fun afternoon of entertainment! — Rene Lopez is a member of the Chandler City Council.