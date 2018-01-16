Arizona Community Church to host Jan. 23 candidate forum

Candidates’ signs are on every corner, but who are those candidates? A coalition of South Tempe neighborhoods has scheduled an evening session to give residents the opportunity to meet and get to know the candidates running for Tempe City Council.

The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Building G, Room 2, at Arizona Community Church, 9325 S. Rural Road. Sponsors are the neighborhoods of Estate La

Colina, Alta Mira, Raintree Estates and Carver Ranch Estates.

The forum will provide an opportunity to put a face to the candidates and hear their vision for area neighborhoods, particularly those in South Tempe.

Time will be available before and after the program, as time allows, to visit with the candidates and voice priorities and concerns.