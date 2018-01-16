Adventurer’s photos provide spectacular view of 2,650-mile trek

Photographer, avid hiker and nature lover Martin Gatrost takes viewers on a journey along the Pacific Crest Trail, which spans 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington, during an exhibition this month and next at Chandler Center for the Arts Gallery.

The event runs through Feb. 23.

Visitors to the exhibition will relive Gatrost’s adventure through photographs of the three states, seven national parks and 28 national forests he traversed.

“The landscapes in Martin’s exhibition are ones people may not often get the chance to see,” said Peter Bugg, visual arts coordinator at the gallery. “There is a limited number of Pacific Crest Trail passes granted to hikers each year. It’s quite a feat to not just hike the trail, but also stop and take stunning photographs of the adventure along the way.”

Gatrost will share more insights into his journey and photography during a free public talk at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb.2, in the Recital Hall at the Center for the Arts. Chandler Center for the Arts Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5

p.m.

More information on the exhibit can be found at chandlercenter.org. After the exhibition concludes at the Center for the Arts Gallery, it will be on display at the city’s Environmental Education Center from March 2 through April 1.