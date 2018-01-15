Know a great neighbor? Nominate your favorite by Feb. 20 awards deadline

Every neighborhood has people and places deserving of recognition, and you can help call out the residents, properties and businesses that make the experience of living in your neighborhood better.

This is the opportunity to publicly celebrate and thank them for their activities, actions, property maintenance and more.

For all award categories, criteria, nomination forms and more event information, visit www.tempe.gov/StateoftheNeighborhoods.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 20.

All nominees will be recognized by the mayor and City Council at the 2018 State of the Neighborhoods Awards and Workshops on Saturday, April 21, at Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave.

Immediately following this year’s State of the Neighborhoods Address from Mayor Mark Mitchell and the awards ceremony, there will be a Care Fair connecting those who need help with resources and providers.

Community members also will be able to learn more about human services needs in Tempe for those interested in giving their time or resources.