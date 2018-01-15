Chandler unveils 2018 Celebration of Unity honoring King’s legacy

Chandler has launched its 2018 Celebration of Unity with a series of events

designed to recognize a diverse community and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Jr. and the civil rights movement.

Scheduled events include a play, a photography exhibit, the 23rd annual Chandler

Multicultural Festival, a peace pole dedication and a candlelight vigil.

Celebration of Unity events attract thousands attendees each year.

Included in the program are:

 A Jan. 11 play about the Polish Underground’s daring undercover mission at Auschwitz;

 The 23rd annual Multicultural Festival, which returns to downtown Chandler through a partnership with the Chandler International Film Festival. The free event celebrates the city’s diverse community and will be held 4-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, near the Downtown

Library Courtyard and the Downtown Stage. It features cultural performances, a variety of food and beverage vendors and informational booths.

Performers include Indigenous Enterprise, AZ Rhythm Connection, Cool Hands Sign Language Group, Instituto de Folklor Mexicano, Master Shin’s World Class Tae Kwon Do, Aloha Studio, Chinese Lion Dancers and more.

A complete entertainment schedule is available online at chandleraz.gov/unity.

 Around 7 p.m., the International Film Festival will present five short films. After the viewing, attendees are invited to participate in a question-andanswer session with the

filmmakers.

 The 18th annual Creative Expression Competition, which is open to students who live or attend a school in Chandler. This year’s theme is “Leadership and Diplomacy: Showcasing youth leadership and citizen diplomacy efforts to achieve peace.”

Entries were submitted last month, and the winners have been selected. All of the winners’ work will be displayed at the Chandler Multicultural Film Festival.

 Before the Multicultural Festival, the community is invited to join city officials and the Rotary Club of Chandler for a Peace Pole Dedication at the Chandler Downtown

Library, 22 S. Delaware St. A peace pole is a hand-crafted monument that displays the

message and prayer “May Peace Prevail on Earth” on each of its four sides, usually in

different languages.

The languages of Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish and English will be featured on this peace po le.

 After the dedication, Native American dancers will begin their dance to lead everyone to the Downtown Stage for the official Multicultural Festival kickoff.

 Finally, the Chandler Diversity Office, in collaboration with Chandler Men of Action,

is holding the first annual Candlelight Vigil for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 5-7 p.m.,

Sunday, Jan. 14, also at the Downtown Library Courtyard and the Downtown Stage.

The event will include an introduction by local clergy members, a short Martin Luther

King, Jr. documentary, a candlelight ceremony and performances by local musicians.

Information: chandleraz.gov/unity