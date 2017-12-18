Tempe Leadership project

A typical garden sparks visions of seedlings sprouting in a box alongside colorful flowers.

This year, Tempe Leadership’s most recent class is partnering with Tempe Center for Habilitation to step outside the box to design and build a unique garden, right outside TCH’s Tempe headquarters.

The garden will be designed and built to provide sensory elements including art and musical instruments, a water feature, raised garden beds and will provide an enjoyable outdoor space and activities for TCH residents as well as an area for TCH to hold meetings and community events.

Shana Ellis, a Tempe Leadership alumni and president/CEO of TCH, says she appreciates

seeing the community working together to make the garden a reality.

“This is something we’ve wanted for quite some time now,” Ellis says. “It’s exciting to see the planning stage starting.”

To complete this project, Tempe Leadership will work with local volunteer organizations to

provide labor; partner with community businesses to sponsor portions of the garden; and raise money through a charity event and tax credit donations.

The project will begin in January and is scheduled to be completed by May.

This is Tempe Leadership’s 33rd class of engaged members of the Tempe community who were competitively selected to participate in this year-long program.

“We were considering several great projects when the class visited TCH,” says Samantha Thompson, a member of Class 33. “Seeing the residents of TCH interact with the staff and environment there made us realize how incredibly special this place is.”