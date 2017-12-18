SRP canal dry-up to end in area Dec. 17

Portions of the SRP canals on the south side of the Salt River are undergoing annual maintenance and construction activities.

Many irrigation customers in the affected area are not receiving water from the canals while this work is underway.

The affected areas include Tempe, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert and south Phoenix.

Dry-ups potentially result in increased construction traffic on canal banks as SRP crews work to remove silt, replace concrete lining and repair gates.

The current dry-up is taking place through Sunday, Dec. 17.

A second dry-up, for canals located north of the Salt River, is scheduled from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4. For their safety, area residents who use the canal banks for recreational activities should

note the increased construction and maintenance activities along the canal banks.

Under no circumstances should local residents enter the canals.

Posted warning signs should be obeyed.